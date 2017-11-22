European Regulators Look Into Uber Handling of Data Breach

At least three European government agencies are scrutinizing how Uber Technologies handled a major data breach last year.

Venezuela Detains Four U.S. Citizens for Alleged Corruption at Citgo

Four of the six Citgo Petroleum executives arrested in Caracas Tuesday for alleged corruption are U.S. citizens, a company official said Wednesday.

Facebook Plans to Let Users Know if They Followed Russian Pages

Facebook plans to tell millions of users who liked or followed any of the 290 Facebook and Instagram pages created by Russian actors that they were ensnared in an alleged misinformation campaign around the U.S. presidential election last year.

Exxon, Shell, BP Join Forces to Cut Emissions From Natural Gas

Exxon Mobil Corp. has joined with seven other big energy companies to reduce pollution from natural gas production, an effort by the industry to present itself as part of the solution as governments and consumers demand more environmentally friendly energy.

P&G Says Still Reviewing Razor-Thin Proxy Vote

Procter & Gamble said it is continuing to review the official tally of the hotly contested proxy contest with activist Nelson Peltz but hasn't decided whether to formally challenge the results, which showed the company lost by a thin margin.

Deere Earnings Helped by Equipment Demand

Deere & Co. easily beat quarterly sales and profit expectations and predicted continued improvement in sales of its agricultural machinery next year.

Rockwell Automation Rejects New Offer From Emerson

Rockwell Automation rejected a third takeover offer from Emerson Electric, saying the unsolicited proposal undervalued the company and that Rockwell is better off on its own.

A Broadcom-Qualcomm Deal Would Face a Regulatory Minefield

Broadcom's $105 billion gambit to acquire Qualcomm faces challenges not only in winning over shareholders but in navigating a host of potential roadblocks from regulators.

China Tries to Damp Microloan Explosion

In its latest attempt to restrain the fast-evolving fintech sector, Beijing directed local governments to stop licensing providers of online microloans and to prohibit their operating outside the province where they are registered.

Axalta in Talks to Be Acquired by Nippon Paint After Akzo Discussions Fail

Axalta Coating Systems confirmed it is in talks about a possible takeover by Japan's Nippon Paint in a deal that would likely exceed $8.25 billion, after abandoning merger discussions with Amsterdam-based rival Akzo Nobel.

