Deere Earnings Helped by Equipment Demand

Continue Reading Below

Deere & Co. reported a 79% increase in profits for the quarter over this time last year helped by increased sales as demand for equipment improves.

Uber Reveals Data Breach and Cover-up, Leading to Two Firings

Uber Technologies on Tuesday revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts last year.

Rockwell Automation Rejects New Offer From Emerson

Rockwell Automation rejected a third takeover offer from Emerson Electric, saying the unsolicited proposal undervalued the company and that Rockwell is better off on its own.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A Broadcom-Qualcomm Deal Would Face a Regulatory Minefield

Broadcom's $105 billion gambit to acquire Qualcomm faces challenges not only in winning over shareholders but in navigating a host of potential roadblocks from regulators.

China Tries to Damp Microloan Explosion

In its latest attempt to restrain the fast-evolving fintech sector, Beijing directed local governments to stop licensing providers of online microloans and to prohibit their operating outside the province where they are registered.

Trump Takeaway on Tech: Enforcement Over Regulation

With its lawsuit against the AT&T-Time Warner deal and plan to roll back net-neutrality rules, the administration is fleshing out a regulatory approach: Instead of the Obama administration's adoption of bright-line rules, it is stressing the enforcement of longstanding laws and regulations.

Meg Whitman's Latest Turn Signal

Hewlett Packard shareholders should be used to the fact by now that Meg Whitman sometimes changes her mind. That doesn't always work out too badly.

Axalta in Talks to Be Acquired by Nippon Paint After Akzo Discussions Fail

Axalta Coating Systems confirmed it is in talks about a possible takeover by Japan's Nippon Paint in a deal that would likely exceed $8.25 billion, after abandoning merger discussions with Amsterdam-based rival Akzo Nobel.

Electronic Arts Can Come Back From the Dark Side

Loss of "Star Wars Battlefront II" microtransactions is manageable for Electronic Arts in light of strong digital growth overall.

Trump Calls AT&T-Time Warner Deal 'Not Good for the Country'

President Donald Trump said AT&T's takeover of Time Warner wouldn't be good for the country, weighing in on the $85 billion transaction the day after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block it.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)