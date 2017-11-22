Meg Whitman's Latest Turn Signal

Continue Reading Below

Hewlett Packard shareholders should be used to the fact by now that Meg Whitman sometimes changes her mind. That doesn't always work out too badly.

In Two Tech Actions, Trump Administration Stresses Enforcement

With its lawsuit against the AT&T-Time Warner deal and plan to roll back net-neutrality rules, the administration is fleshing out a regulatory approach: Instead of the Obama administration's adoption of bright-line rules, it is stressing the enforcement of longstanding laws and regulations.

Axalta in Talks to Be Acquired by Nippon Paint After Akzo Discussions Fail

Axalta Coating Systems confirmed it is in talks about a possible takeover by Japan's Nippon Paint in a deal that would likely exceed $8.25 billion, after abandoning merger discussions with Amsterdam-based rival Akzo Nobel.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Electronic Arts Can Come Back From the Dark Side

Loss of "Star Wars Battlefront II" microtransactions is manageable in light of strong digital growth overall.

Uber Reveals Data Breach and Cover-up, Leading to Two Firings

Uber Technologies on Tuesday revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts last year.

Trump Calls AT&T-Time Warner Deal 'Not Good for the Country'

President Donald Trump said AT&T's takeover of Time Warner wouldn't be good for the country, weighing in on the $85 billion transaction the day after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block it.

Retailers Offer Delayed Shipping Options to Avoid Peak Charges

Retailers are contending with a new challenge as this year's holiday shopping season heats up: extra shipping fees during the busiest weeks.

Stop Using Excel, Finance Chiefs Tell Staffs

CFOs say the ubiquitous spreadsheet software that revolutionized accounting in the 1980s hasn't kept up with the demands of contemporary corporate finance units.

Effort to Block AT&T-Time Warner Deal Gets Mixed Reception

The Justice Department's lawsuit against the combination of AT&T and Time Warner sets the stage for the biggest antitrust contest in almost 20 years, and drew a split reaction from antitrust experts.

Disney Animation Chief to Take Leave After Apologizing

John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence from the senior creative post at Walt Disney's animation operations, he told staff in an email that cited unspecified "missteps" on his part, including making some personnel feel "disrespected and uncomfortable."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)