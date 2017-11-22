Hong Kong Techs Pull Back -- Market Talk

0655 GMT - Some noted tech names in Hong Kong are sagging today amid words of caution about the sector regionally from giant asset manager BlackRock. Tencent is off 1%, not helping as the Hang Seng tries to notch its first close above 30000 in a decade. Meanwhile, spinoff China Literature hits its lowest level since going public 2 weeks ago, falling another 4.2% today. But it's still far above its IPO price. Zhongan Online slides 4.3%, hitting a 7-week low, and Yixin fell further below its IPO price, dropping as much as 10%. (john.wu@wsj.com)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 22, 2017 02:10 ET (07:10 GMT)