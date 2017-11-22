Google's India Wi-Fi Rail Project Set to Double -- Market Talk

0545 GMT - Google will extend its Wi-Fi services to 400 railway stations in India by the end of next year to tap the country's growing internet usage. The company now covers 216 stations, servicing more than 7 million users daily, says Google India chief Rajan Anandan. RailTel Railwire is a joint initiative of Google and Indian Railways. Once implemented, the expansion will make it 1 of the world's largest public Wi-Fi projects, says the RailTel website. Anandan notes India currently has about 300 million smartphone users, a figure seen jumping 50% by 2020. (debiprasad.nayak@wsj.com)
