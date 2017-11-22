Engie Awarded Four Renewable Energy Projects in Mexico

French utility Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Wednesday that it won contracts for four renewable-energy projects in Mexico via an auction organized by Mexico's National Center for Energy Control.

The projects will supply a combined total of 687.8 megawatts across four locations. Engie says that it will invest $580 million to develop the sites.

Three of the projects will provide solar energy, while the fourth will provide wind power.

Engie participated in two previous auctions organized by the energy regulator in 2016 and was awarded three renewable-energy projects with a total generation capacity of 209 megawatts. All three of those projects are currently under construction, the company says.

"By 2020, ENGIE Mexico will have invested close to $800 million in renewable power-generation, with approximately 900 megawatts of capacity," said Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher.

November 22, 2017 12:44 ET (17:44 GMT)