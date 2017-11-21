Utilities Up as Traders Hedge on Rates -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates. Share prices of utilities have oscillated this year as bears warn that the sector will be abandoned as interest rates rise and bulls foresee an extended period of growth as interest rates remain relatively low and electricity rates increase. Shares of Italian power producer Enel rose after analysts at brokerage ING said the company's latest strategic targets were ambitious but achievable.
