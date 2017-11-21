Existing-Home Sales Rise 2.0% in October

Sales of previously-owned homes grew robustly in October, as home sales continued to rebound in recently hurricane-ravaged markets.

Chicago Fed Index Rises for October from Production

Economic growth in the U.S. rose in October from the previous month, helped by an increase in production.

Bull Market Has Long Memory of Bearish Times

The dark days of the global financial crisis cast a long shadow over a key stock-market measure.

U.S. Stocks Advance on Tech Gains

U.S. stocks advanced in early trading Tuesday, lifted by rising shares of technology firms.

Tech Boom Creates New Order for World Markets

Shares in technology companies are outpacing other sectors this year by the widest margin since the height of the dot-com era, with a handful of key players dictating how markets are performing around the world.

Bitcoin Is Creeping Into Real Estate Deals

The real-estate industry is taking its first steps in adopting cryptocurrencies and the technology that backs them in what could eventually produce important changes in the way property is bought and sold.

Cash Sloshes Into Venture Funds, Prompting Bubble Worries

Silicon Valley is bursting with fledgling venture-capital funds as cash continues to flow despite worries that startups have generally returned little in profits.

Oil Edges Higher Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures held gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting by major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

BOE Officials Point to Further Rate Rises to Battle Inflation

A group of Bank of England officials said they expect to gently raise interest rates further in the next couple of years to keep a lid on inflation.

Commodity Bulls Ignoring a Few Large Elephants

Rising prices for growth-sensitive commodities have been one factor assuaging investors' fears about richly valued stocks. But investors have been ignoring warning signs in metal and energy markets too.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)