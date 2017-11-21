Tech Boom Creates New Order for World Markets

Continue Reading Below

Shares in technology companies are outpacing other sectors this year by the widest margin since the height of the dot-com era, with a handful of key players dictating how markets are performing around the world.

New Venture Funds Thrive as More Investors Put Money in Tech

Silicon Valley is bursting with fledgling venture-capital funds as cash continues to flow despite persistent worries that startups have generally returned little in profits.

Asia Stocks Race Ahead, While Europe Holds Steady

European stocks reversed early losses following positive sessions in Asia and on Wall Street.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Edges Higher Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures held gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting by major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

BOE Officials Point to Further Rate Rises to Battle Inflation

A group of Bank of England officials said they expect to gently raise interest rates further in the next couple of years to keep a lid on inflation.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

Commodity Bulls Ignoring a Few Large Elephants

Rising prices for growth-sensitive commodities have been one factor assuaging investors' fears about richly valued stocks. But investors have been ignoring warning signs in metal and energy markets too.

BOE's Ramsden Says Weak Wage Growth Kept Him From Backing Rate Rise

The Bank of England's David Ramsden said he voted against the U.K. central bank's interest-rate increase this month because of weak wage growth.

RBA's Lowe Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates

Price competition and excess capacity will keep Australian inflation subdued for some time, offering little incentive for an increase in interest rates, Australia's central bank Gov. Philip Lowe said.

RBA Frets Over Low Wage Growth In Other Economies

Australia's central bank is nervously watching labor markets in other major economies, noting scant wage pressures even as full employment has been reached.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)