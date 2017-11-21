FDIC: U.S. Banks Have 'Another Solid Quarter'

U.S. banks reported "another solid quarter" of revenue, profits, and loan growth for the three months ended Sept. 30, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said.

Hong Kong Tribunal Rejects HSBC Appeal, Upholds Record Fine

A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday upheld the bulk of a fine imposed on a unit of HSBC Holdings PLC that would be the largest ever meted out by Hong Kong's securities regulator.

Maybe Bitcoin Isn't Untouchable at J.P. Morgan After All

J.P. Morgan weighs helping clients trade bitcoin futures, despite CEO Jamie Dimon's criticism of the cryptocurrency.

Chinese Firm Linked to Missing Tycoon Drops Bid for Insurer

The dropped bid for Huaxia Life Insurance marks the first publicly announced activity involving companies linked to missing financier Xiao Jianhua.

Zuckerberg's Wealth Manager Wants to Be a Buyout Shop

Iconiq Capital, a secretive wealth manager that invests money for some of the most prominent names in Silicon Valley, plans to ramp up its private-equity investing, raising the specter of possible conflicts with some of its clients.

Bitcoin Is Creeping Into Real Estate Deals

The real-estate industry is taking its first steps in adopting cryptocurrencies and the technology that backs them in what could eventually produce important changes in the way property is bought and sold.

Fed Changes Quorum Rules as It Deals With Vacancies

The Federal Reserve is planning for ways its seven-person board of governors can operate with multiple vacancies, as the Washington-based body could have as few as three members come February

Commodity Bulls Ignoring a Few Large Elephants

Rising prices for growth-sensitive commodities have been one factor assuaging investors' fears about richly valued stocks. But investors have been ignoring warning signs in metal and energy markets too.

Activist Jana Discloses Stake in Outback Steakhouse Owner

Shares of Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin' Brands shot up on Monday after activist hedge fund Jana Partners disclosed a large stake and plans to push for change, including a possible sale.

Nigeria Set for $3 Billion Bond Sale as Pricing Suggests Favorable Demand

Nigeria was set to sell $3 billion in debt on Monday, one of the largest bonds from an African nation and an indication that demand for some riskier investments remains strong.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)