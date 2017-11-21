Yellen to Leave Fed Board When New Chief Takes Over

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she would resign as a member of the Fed's board of governors once her successor as chairman has been sworn in.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

Venezuela Turns to Billionaire Debt Investor to Help With Bond Crisis

Billionaire distressed debt investor David Martínez urged Venezuela's struggling government to default on its bonds days before the country's surprise announcement to restructure its obligations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Commodity Bulls Ignoring a Few Large Elephants

Rising prices for growth-sensitive commodities have been one factor assuaging investors' fears about richly valued stocks. But investors have been ignoring warning signs in metal and energy markets too.

Nigeria Set for $3 Billion Bond Sale as Pricing Suggests Favorable Demand

Nigeria was set to sell $3 billion in debt on Monday, one of the largest bonds from an African nation and an indication that demand for some riskier investments remains strong.

Starboard Value Takes 10.7% Stake in Mellanox Technologies

Starboard Value has taken a 10.7% stake in Mellanox Technologies, urging the company to improve its margins and stock and explore a potential sale, a thesis in part helped by deal talks at Marvell Technology, where Starboard has a seat.

Carlyle Group to Buy Payroll-Services Firm BenefitMall

Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy BenefitMall, a Dallas company that provides payroll and employee-benefits services, allowing the company's venture backer, Austin Ventures, to cash out for the second time.

PayPal to Introduce Customers to Robo Investing

The San Jose, Calif., payments company is connecting its website and smartphone apps with those of Acorns Grow Inc., a five-year-old automated savings and investment service.

Activist Jana Discloses Stake in Outback Steakhouse Owner

Shares of Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin' Brands shot up on Monday after activist hedge fund Jana Partners disclosed a large stake and plans to push for change, including a possible sale.

Zions to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)