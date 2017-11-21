Oil Edges Higher Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures held gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting by major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

Nebraska Regulators Approve Keystone XL Pipeline

Nebraska officials approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing the last major regulatory hurdle, though the future of the long-delayed project remains far from certain.

Growing Gas Glut Threatens West Texas Oil Boom

Natural gas is gushing out of West Texas, a byproduct of frenzied drilling for oil. That is a problem for energy producers, who are running out of places to send all of it.

The Crude but Effective Way to Gauge the Oil Market

The widening discount of WTI to Brent crude seems odd now that the U.S. is an export juggernaut, but it explains a lot about the energy market.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. remained unchanged at 738 this week.The nation's gas rig count rose.

Trump's Pick to Oversee EPA Unit May Be in Trouble in Senate

President Trump's pick to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency may be in trouble in the Senate, as two Republicans have declared their opposition and a third said she is leaning against the nominee.

Tesla Reveals Semi Truck With 500-Mile Range, New Roadster Car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company's first all-electric semitrailer truck and a $200,000 super car, his latest attempt to stir excitement as the company struggles to mass-produce an affordable sedan.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

