Negotiators Still Far Apart on Crucial Issues In Nafta Talks

After five rounds of formal talks, negotiators remain far apart on the most crucial issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, with Mexican and Canadian officials still trying to understand the details of key U.S. proposals, according to people familiar with the talks.

The round of talks that ends later on Tuesday was supposed to focus on technical details rather than any breakthroughs on issues such as requirements for regional automotive content and dispute resolution. But those technical details remain vague at best, said people close to Mexico's negotiating positions.

A formal statement is scheduled to be released by the three governments later in the day.

Though officials had hoped to announce agreements on easier updates to the 23-year-old pact, none was achieved in this round, at which some 700 specialists from the three countries began wrangling on Friday.

Agreement is close on minor issues, such as smoothing customs procedures and sanitary requirements. But major sticking points remain on U.S. demands to enhance so-called rules of origin, in which the source of products, principally autos and textiles, are set according to the percentage of their value.

The Trump administration has proposed raising the regional content requirements for autos to 85% from the current 62.5%, with half the content coming from the U.S. Both Mexican and Canada have flatly refused to consider the 50% national content issue. But they also have so far failed to get details on how the 85% number was determined or how it would be enforced, these people said.

"We are still apart in terms of some of the proposals that the U.S. has tabled in the past," said one person familiar with the talks. "And that applies obviously to rules of origin."

A new agreement was originally scheduled to be reached by the end of this year, but the talks have been pushed back until March, as negotiators work on bridging the divide on rules of origin and other crucial issues.

The Mexican team is feeling pressure from presidential and congressional elections in July, while some analysts warn inconclusive negotiations could weigh on U.S. midterm elections next November.

The next round of talks will be held in Montreal in late January. But negotiating teams will meet again in private next month in Washington, D.C. to continue working on technical issues, with Mexican and Canadians pressing U.S. counterparts on the details of their proposals.

"Horse trading doesn't happen right off the bat," said another person close to the talks. "You have to know what you are trading."

While open to modifications, the Mexican team rejects dismantling dispute resolution chapters of the agreement, in which companies can have complaints heard and decided by arbitration panels, rather that courts of any of the three countries. Mexico also remains adamantly against scaling back exports of its fruits and vegetables during the U.S. growing season.

"Do not expect a counterproposal on something that is unacceptable," said one person. Mexican negotiators presented a counterproposal to U.S. demands that a new Nafta include a "sunset clause" that would have the agreement expire in five years unless the parties all agreed to renew it.

Mexico has proposed a periodic evaluation of the agreement's benefits, without the possibility of "sudden death" for the pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would pull the U.S. out of Nafta if he doesn't like the results of the talks. Mexico remains determined to stay at the table as long as necessary, but won't capitulate on key issues even if faced with a U.S. pullout, these people said.

"We are not going to leave the table because the U.S. is not satisfied with how things are going," one person said.

