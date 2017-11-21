Malaysia Delays Release of October CPI

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--The release of Malaysia's October inflation data has been postponed to 0400 GMT on Nov. 24 from Nov. 22, the statistics department said Wednesday.

The department said the data will be released after it is presented to the cabinet. The consumer-price index, a main gauge of inflation in Malaysia, could offer cues on the country's monetary-policy stance in 2018.

Malaysia's central bank, in its policy statement released earlier this month, signaled the possibility of an interest-rate increase next year after leaving the benchmark rate unchanged at 3.00%.

November 21, 2017 23:39 ET (04:39 GMT)