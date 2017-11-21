Jobless Claims Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 18 240K (17) 249K

0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct +0.2% (23) +2.0%*

1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 98.0 (16) 97.8**

(Final)

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 54.2 (4) 54.6***

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 55.5 (3) 55.3***

*Revised Figure

**Nov Prelim Reading

***End Oct-Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

