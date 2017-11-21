India's Future Group Ties Up With Google, Facebook -- Market Talk

0430 GMT - The fight in India's retail sector is warming up as Future Group joins hands with Google and Facebook after Amazon announced its entry into the food-retail segment a few months back. Future, which operates the Big Bazaar supermarket chain, will use the giant tech duo to know consumers' spending patterns and other behaviors. Meanwhile, people will be able to order goods through Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service. Future, which has been an investor favorite with shares more than quadrupling this year, also aims to have 10,000 tech-enabled smaller stores by 2022. India's online retail space has seen huge growth the past year, prompting many retailers to increase their focus there. Future jumps 7.3%, which if maintained would be the stock's biggest gain in 4 months. (debiprasad.nayak@wsj.com)
