Impala Platinum CFO Brenda Berlin to Leave at End of February 2018

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) said Tuesday that Brenda Berlin has resigned as chief financial officer.

Ms. Berlin, who has served as CFO from 2011, will leave the company on Feb. 28, 2018, Impala said.

The South African company said it is searching for her successor.

It added that it has appointed Mark Munroe head of operations at its Rustenberg mine, and Lee-Ann Samuel executive in charge of people.

Shares are up ZAR1.14 at ZAR38.22 at 1411 GMT.

