Consumer Cos Up After Housing Report -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after another strong housing report. Used-home sales increased 2% in October from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.48 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. The housing market has shown signs of a boom in recent months as home prices rapidly appreciate in many municipalities and as inventories remain tight. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund hit its highest level since before the housing crisis in 2006.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
November 21, 2017 16:33 ET (21:33 GMT)