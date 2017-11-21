On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, November 21 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 860,386 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,400 13,470 12,820 13,220 13,320 -100 583,362 252,020

Mar-18 13,515 13,550 13,175 13,445 13,500 -55 62 736

Apr-18 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,700 0 4 90

May-18 13,860 13,950 13,285 13,690 13,785 -95 259,742 187,856

Jun-18 13,805 13,855 13,350 13,685 13,805 -120 82 1,092

Jul-18 13,855 13,905 13,680 13,825 13,850 -25 20 1,186

Aug-18 14,040 14,080 13,615 13,905 14,060 -155 22 1,074

Sep-18 14,185 14,240 13,665 14,015 14,115 -100 17,080 23,496

Oct-18 - - - 14,180 14,180 0 0 24

Nov-18 14,060 14,285 14,060 14,180 14,240 -60 12 16

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

