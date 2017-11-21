China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, November 21 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 860,386 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,400 13,470 12,820 13,220 13,320 -100 583,362 252,020
Mar-18 13,515 13,550 13,175 13,445 13,500 -55 62 736
Apr-18 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,700 0 4 90
May-18 13,860 13,950 13,285 13,690 13,785 -95 259,742 187,856
Jun-18 13,805 13,855 13,350 13,685 13,805 -120 82 1,092
Jul-18 13,855 13,905 13,680 13,825 13,850 -25 20 1,186
Aug-18 14,040 14,080 13,615 13,905 14,060 -155 22 1,074
Sep-18 14,185 14,240 13,665 14,015 14,115 -100 17,080 23,496
Oct-18 - - - 14,180 14,180 0 0 24
Nov-18 14,060 14,285 14,060 14,180 14,240 -60 12 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 21, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)