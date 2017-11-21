Airbus Receives EASA and FAA Type Certification for A350-1000

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that the A350-1000 received type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The certification for the twin-aisle, Rolls-Royce engine-powered plane came less than a year after its first flight, Airbus said.

"We now look forward to deliver the first aircraft to Qatar Airways by the end of the year," said Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier.

