What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

A shakeout at General Electric will claim half of the directors, aiming to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO Flannery's strategy.

Marvell Technology is close to a deal to acquire chip maker Cavium for about $6 billion.

Money managers are sometimes misrepresenting ratings from Morningstar in advertisements aimed at investors.

Investment firms are snapping up stock in some of the most highly valued startups by buying positions from early shareholders in private sales.

Oil companies and auto makers are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine by turning to high-tech engine oil.

Maria Contreras-Sweet, who led the SBA under Obama, submitted an offer to acquire Weinstein Co.

Outcome Health, facing fraud allegations, took steps to cut staff, offering voluntary buyouts.

Toshiba said it would raise $5.3 billion, to avoid a delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange if the sale of its chip unit is delayed.

Jacob Lew is joining Lindsay Goldberg, adding to the list of high-ranking government officials entering private equity.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jones sparred with NFL partners, escalating a feud over a proposed contract extension for Goodell.

