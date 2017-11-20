Vinci Energies Wins Contract to Build Solar Power Plants in Senegal

Vinci SA (DG.FR) said on Monday that Vinci Energies, via its Omexom brand, has been awarded a 26.8 million euros ($31.6 million) contract to build eight photovoltaic power plants in Senegal.

The contract was awarded by Societe d'Electricite du Senegal, or Senelec, and was financed by the German bank KFW and Senelec. Vinci Energies will have 10 months to complete the project, with handover scheduled for July 2018.

The company says that the plants will have a combined capacity of 17 megawatts and will generate enough power to cover the annual needs of 140,000 people.

