USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Nov 20

For the week ended Nov 19, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/19 11/12 2016 Avg
Ark 99 97 100 97
Ill 100 95 100 99
Ind 92 89 99 98
Iowa 98 97 99 99
Ks 94 91 97 96
Ky 78 69 96 89
La 100 100 100 100
Mich 91 88 90 96
Minn 100 100 100 100
Miss 100 98 100 99
Mo 91 86 95 93
Nebr 100 99 100 100
NC 63 54 71 60
ND 100 99 100 100
Ohio 95 93 100 99
SD 100 99 100 100
Tenn 83 74 98 90
Wis 94 92 98 97
18-state
avg 96 93 98 97
