USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Nov 20

For the week ended Nov 19, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

11/19 11/12 2016 Avg

Ark 99 97 100 97

Ill 100 95 100 99

Ind 92 89 99 98

Iowa 98 97 99 99

Ks 94 91 97 96

Ky 78 69 96 89

La 100 100 100 100

Mich 91 88 90 96

Minn 100 100 100 100

Miss 100 98 100 99

Mo 91 86 95 93

Nebr 100 99 100 100

NC 63 54 71 60

ND 100 99 100 100

Ohio 95 93 100 99

SD 100 99 100 100

Tenn 83 74 98 90

Wis 94 92 98 97

18-state

avg 96 93 98 97

November 20, 2017 16:17 ET (21:17 GMT)