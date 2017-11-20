USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 20

For the week ended Nov 19, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/19 11/12 2016 Avg
Colo 86 72 97 94
Ill 95 90 100 98
Ind 87 80 97 95
Iowa 92 85 97 96
Kans 96 93 100 98
Ky 94 92 100 98
Mich 76 69 81 81
Minn 90 79 97 97
Mo 95 92 100 97
Nebr 93 86 96 95
NC 100 100 100 100
ND 86 76 92 91
Ohio 79 71 94 91
Pa 78 69 90 87
SD 92 82 96 96
Tenn 100 99 100 99
Tex 97 95 98 97
Wis 69 56 91 85
18-state
avg 90 83 96 95
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 20, 2017 16:16 ET (21:16 GMT)