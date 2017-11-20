On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 20

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Nov 19, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

11/19 11/12 2016 Avg

Colo 86 72 97 94

Ill 95 90 100 98

Ind 87 80 97 95

Iowa 92 85 97 96

Kans 96 93 100 98

Ky 94 92 100 98

Mich 76 69 81 81

Minn 90 79 97 97

Mo 95 92 100 97

Nebr 93 86 96 95

NC 100 100 100 100

ND 86 76 92 91

Ohio 79 71 94 91

Pa 78 69 90 87

SD 92 82 96 96

Tenn 100 99 100 99

Tex 97 95 98 97

Wis 69 56 91 85

18-state

avg 90 83 96 95

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 16:16 ET (21:16 GMT)