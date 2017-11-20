On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 20

Springfield, IL Mon, Nov 20, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.1100-4.1300 30 Days DN 5.25 -11Z to -9Z UNCH

Soybeans 9.5000-9.6500 Spot DN 0.5 -40F to -25F UNCH

Soybeans 9.5000-9.7000 15-30 Days DN 0.5 -40F to -20F UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1000-3.1500 Spot UP 2 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Corn 3.1000-3.2700 15-30 Days UP 2 -35Z to -18Z UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.2000-3.2700 Spot UP 2 -25Z to -18Z UNCH

Corn 3.3500-3.4100 15-30 Days UP 2 -10Z to -4Z UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: October 2017

SRW Wheat 4.2167

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1426C dh

