USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 20

Little Rock, AR Mon Nov 20, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.00 to
2.00 higher in Arkansas; medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,
Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Second
heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice
hull market continues non-existent as trade avenues were lost due to other
substitutes. Rice Mills are having to pay for dispose of rice hulls.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 20th, Jan 17 closed .09 higher at
12.375; Mar 18 closed .10 higher at 12.66; May 18 closed .09 higher at 12.905.
US dollar index on Monday settled at 94.09.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 24.50-25.50 25.50 24.50 -----
Long brown 25.50-27.50 27.50 NA -----
Medium white 25.00-27.50 ----- 24.50 36.00-39.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 36.00-39.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.50 29.50 ----- -----
Second heads 15.00-18.00 13.50-14.00 12.00-12.25 16.00-18.00
Brewers 15.00 12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.)
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 100.00-110.00 100.00-120.00 120.00-140.00 130.00-140.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
