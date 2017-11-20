Oil Ticks Up After Monday Pullback

Oil futures rose slightly in Asian trading Tuesday after a pullback overnight retraced some of the market's end-of-week rebound.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.2% at $56.52 a barrel in the Globex training session. Brent rose 0.2% to $62.34.

--The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia are scheduled to meet Nov. 30, where they are expected to extend an current production cuts. But some investors are unsure of Russia's commitment.

--With many market participants anticipating a 9-month extension, moving expiration to the end of 2018, anything less could easily spark a selloff, said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@wsj.com

November 20, 2017 23:31 ET (04:31 GMT)