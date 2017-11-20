Ofgem to Probe SSE's 'Cheapest Tariff' Messaging

Ofgem, the U.K. energy regulator, said Monday that will investigate the "cheapest tariff" messaging in SSE PLC's (SSE.LN) annual statements.

The statements were sent to prepayment customers, and the regulator will assess whether SSE failed to provide accurate information about potential savings and changing plans.

In addition, Ofgem said it has closed an investigation into SSE's processes around switching customers to prepayment meters.

The two investigations are separate and unrelated, the regulator said.

November 20, 2017 02:50 ET (07:50 GMT)