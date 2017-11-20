U.S. Stocks Rise Slightly

Gains in industrial shares helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher on Monday.

Political Paralysis Hits Germany as Collapse of Talks Tests Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was weighing next moves on Monday after the collapse of talks to form a new government posed a threat to her leadership and raised doubts about the political stability of the European Union's most powerful country.

Yellen to Leave Fed Board When New Central Bank Chief Takes Over

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she would resign as a member of the Fed's board of governors once her successor as chairman has been sworn in.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises

An economic index that measures business trends increased in October as impacts from a string of catastrophic hurricanes dissipated.

Oil Pulls Back As OPEC Optimism Fades

Oil prices were steady ahead of next week's meeting of global crude producers where an extension of output cuts is set to be discussed.

Nigeria Set for $3 Billion Bond Sale as Pricing Suggests Favorable Demand

Nigeria was set to sell $3 billion in debt on Monday, one of the largest bonds from an African nation and an indication that demand for some riskier investments remains strong.

The Long Bond-Not Fed-Is Deciding Dollar's Future

After more than $12 trillion of quantitative easing world-wide, currency markets are now more sensitive to the gyrations of the long-dated bonds vacuumed up by central banks-making them even harder to predict than usual.

Growing Gas Glut Threatens West Texas Oil Boom

Natural gas is gushing out of West Texas, a byproduct of frenzied drilling for oil. That is a problem for energy producers, who are running out of places to send all of it.

Takeovers Roar to Life as Companies Hear Footsteps From Tech Giants

Mergers and acquisitions announced in the U.S. in November hit a near-record $200 billion as CEOs in many industries join forces to fend off competition from Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)