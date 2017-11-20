U.S. Stocks Rise Slightly

Gains in industrial shares helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher on Monday.

Political Paralysis Hits Germany as Collapse of Talks Tests Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was scrambling to address the biggest political threat to her leadership in 12 years in office, after the collapse of talks to form a new government raised doubts about the stability of Europe's largest economy and a push for an ambitious eurozone overhaul.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises

An economic index that measures business trends increased in October as impacts from a string of catastrophic hurricanes dissipated.

Oil Pulls Back As OPEC Optimism Fades

Oil prices were steady ahead of next week's meeting of global crude producers where an extension of output cuts is set to be discussed.

The Long Bond-Not Fed-Is Deciding Dollar's Future

After more than $12 trillion of quantitative easing world-wide, currency markets are now more sensitive to the gyrations of the long-dated bonds vacuumed up by central banks-making them even harder to predict than usual.

Growing Gas Glut Threatens West Texas Oil Boom

Natural gas is gushing out of West Texas, a byproduct of frenzied drilling for oil. That is a problem for energy producers, who are running out of places to send all of it.

Growth in Developed Economies Slowed in Third Quarter, OECD Says

Economic growth in developed countries slowed in the three months to September, but remains on course for a pickup in 2017 overall.

Saudi Crackdown Sends Chill Through Neighbors' Markets

Political upheaval in Saudi Arabia has sent shares, currencies and bonds in the Middle East lower-but not in the kingdom itself.

ECB's Nowotny: Structural Reforms No 'Panacea'

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny warned against an excessive reliance on reforms to labor and product markets to drive growth in Europe.

The Crude but Effective Way to Gauge the Oil Market

The widening discount of WTI to Brent crude seems odd now that the U.S. is an export juggernaut, but it explains a lot about the energy market.

