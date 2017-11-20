Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Durable Goods, Eurozone Confidence, U.K. Tax Plan

The week ahead will feature durable-goods data in the U.S., while in Europe, a reading on eurozone consumer confidence is due and the U.K. Treasury chief will present his latest tax plan.

Euro Drops After German Talks Fail

The euro fell in Asia after Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a government in Germany collapsed overnight, leaving the eurozone's largest economy in political limbo almost two months after its general election.

German Political Woes Upset Local Stocks

Stocks in Germany and Japan came under pressure while the euro largely recovered after negotiations to form the next German government broke down.

Oil Markets 'Wait-and-See' ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices were steady ahead of next week's meeting of global crude producers where an extension of output cuts is set to be discussed.

The Crude but Effective Way to Gauge the Oil Market

The widening discount of WTI to Brent crude seems odd now that the U.S. is an export juggernaut, but it explains a lot about the energy market.

Developed Economies' Stock Gains Pale Beside Emerging Markets' GDP Boom

A sharp disconnect has emerged in global financial markets: Developing countries with the strongest growth over the past decade have had mostly stagnant markets, while advanced economies that have posted sluggish growth have had booming stock markets. That divergence is unlikely to last.

Some Fund Ads Misrepresent Morningstar Ratings

Money managers are sometimes misrepresenting ratings from Morningstar Inc. in advertisements aimed at investors, a Wall Street Journal review has found.

Japan's Exports Rise for 11th Straight Month

Japanese exports rose 14.0% in October from a year ago, helped by strong overseas demand for cars and tools to make semiconductors, data from Japan's finance ministry showed Monday.

U.S. Rebuffs China's Charm Offensive, Edging Closer to Trade War

The administration is investigating trade actions against China as it looks to fundamentally challenge Chinese trade practices and reject a tradition of eking out concessions from Beijing around high-level meetings.

IMF Expects Australian Rates to Stay Low for Longer

The International Monetary Fund said Australia needed low interest rates and loose budget settings to lift economic growth, inflation and employment over time.

