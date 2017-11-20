Zions Plans to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

Temporary Bank Regulator Departs, but Maybe Not for Good

The acting comptroller of the currency, Keith Noreika, is ending an eventful and unusual tenure in charge of a federal banking regulator, where he spent about 200 days criticizing other regulators, unilaterally changing policies and provoking arguments.

If There Is a Bubble, It's in Bitcoin

If the markets are at a top, bitcoin has scaled the highest peak, rising more than 700% this year and powering through multiple sharp corrections.

Can Barclays Afford to Compete Against U.S. Investment Banks?

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley wants to reinvigorate the British bank by reinvesting in investment banking, where returns have been poor of late-and investors aren't pleased.

How to Spot a Market Top

With central banks scaling back stimulus in a world filled with money, the current investing nirvana is facing its biggest threat in years. Heard on the Street walks through the risks and likely scenarios for markets in the coming months.

Top of the Market? That Could Be a Good Thing

When is it going to end? And how? In a year when asset prices have surged, those are questions that should be nagging at investors' minds.

GOP Steams Ahead With Tax Overhaul

Republicans are powering tax overhaul plans through Congress with remarkable speed, having departed town for a Thanksgiving recess Friday after important victories in the Senate and House.

Treasury Calls for Overhaul of Systemically Important Bar

The Treasury Department report sends a strong signal that firms such as MetLife, Prudential Financial and BlackRock can worry less about strict rules from Washington.

Wells Fargo Executive Fired After Remarks on Regulators

Wells Fargo fired its head of consumer lending because of disparaging remarks he made about the regulatory system, highlighting the tense environment as the lender sorts through a variety of regulatory probes.

Why It Has Been So Hard to Win the Spinoff Trade

Corporate spinoffs such as Ferrari, from Fiat Chrysler, and PayPal, from eBay, have a well-documented history of outperforming the market. But the few funds that invest exclusively in spinoffs haven't.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)