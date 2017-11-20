Oil Markets 'Wait-and-See' ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices were steady ahead of next week's meeting of global crude producers where an extension of output cuts is set to be discussed.

Growing Gas Glut Threatens West Texas Oil Boom

Natural gas is gushing out of West Texas, a byproduct of frenzied drilling for oil. That is a problem for energy producers, who are running out of places to send all of it.

After Decade of Delays, Keystone XL Nears Approval

Nebraska officials are set to decide whether to green-light the Keystone XL pipeline, the last major regulatory approval standing in the way of the long-delayed project.

The Crude but Effective Way to Gauge the Oil Market

The widening discount of WTI to Brent crude seems odd now that the U.S. is an export juggernaut, but it explains a lot about the energy market.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. remained unchanged at 738 this week.The nation's gas rig count rose.

Mexico Secures Even Lower Prices for Clean Energy in Auction

Mexico expects investment of around $2.4 billion in the next three years in new electricity generation projects as a result of its third long-term power auction, which saw prices for clean energy fall.

Leak Detected in Keystone Pipeline Ahead of Nebraska Vote on Extension

TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone pipeline leaked roughly 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota. The leak comes only a few days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission decides whether to let the company build an extension through the state.

Trump's Pick to Oversee EPA Unit May Be in Trouble in Senate

President Trump's pick to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency may be in trouble in the Senate, as two Republicans have declared their opposition and a third said she is leaning against the nominee.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)