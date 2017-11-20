The Crude but Effective Way to Gauge the Oil Market

Continue Reading Below

The widening discount of WTI to Brent crude seems odd now that the U.S. is an export juggernaut, but it explains a lot about the energy market.

Oil Markets 'Wait-and-See' ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices were steady ahead of next week's meeting of global crude producers where an extension of output cuts is set to be discussed.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. remained unchanged at 738 this week.The nation's gas rig count rose.

Mexico Secures Even Lower Prices for Clean Energy in Auction

Mexico expects investment of around $2.4 billion in the next three years in new electricity generation projects as a result of its third long-term power auction, which saw prices for clean energy fall.

Leak Detected in Keystone Pipeline Ahead of Nebraska Vote on Extension

TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone pipeline leaked roughly 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota. The leak comes only a few days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission decides whether to let the company build an extension through the state.

Trump's Pick to Oversee EPA Unit May Be in Trouble in Senate

President Trump's pick to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency may be in trouble in the Senate, as two Republicans have declared their opposition and a third said she is leaning against the nominee.

Tesla Reveals Semi Truck With 500-Mile Range, New Roadster Car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company's first all-electric semitrailer truck and a $200,000 super car, his latest attempt to stir excitement as the company struggles to mass-produce an affordable sedan.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)