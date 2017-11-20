Volvo Promises Uber Fleet of Self-Driving Taxis by 2019

Volvo said it has agreed to supply Uber Technologies with a fleet of 24,000 self-driving taxis beginning in 2019-one of the first and biggest commercial orders for such vehicles.

Marvell Confirms $6 Billion Purchase of Chip Maker Cavium

Marvell Technology plans to buy chip maker Cavium in a $6 billion cash-and-stock deal that would set it up to better compete with semiconductor giants such as Intel and Broadcom.

Glencore Probed for Bribery in Congo

Glencore's copper operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo face scrutiny from Canadian regulators over financial statements and disclosures related to international bribery and anticorruption laws, the company said.

Zions to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

After Decade of Delays, Keystone XL Nears Approval

Nebraska officials are set to decide whether to green-light the Keystone XL pipeline, the last major regulatory approval standing in the way of the long-delayed project.

YO! Sushi to Buy Bento Sushi to Expand in North America

YO! Sushi, the U.K.-based restaurant group, has agreed to acquire Canada's Bento Sushi, for about $78.3 million in a bid to expand in North America.

Altice Soothes Investors With Plan to Sell Assets, Not Stock

Altice promised to pare its mountain of debt by selling noncore assets rather than by issuing new equity, reassuring jittery investors who have sent the telecommunications company's shares into a tailspin recently.

Alibaba to Buy Big Stake in Wal-Mart China Rival

E-commerce giant Alibaba is adding to its already-sizeable bet on brick-and-mortar, saying it will pay $2.88 billion for a 36% stake in China's second-largest big-box retailer, Sun Art Retail.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Locus Robotics Raises $25 Million in Round Led by Scale Venture Partners

Locus Robotics Corp., whose robots help workers fulfill e-commerce orders, raised $25 million in a funding round led by Scale Venture Partners that the company plans to use to develop new products and expand into new markets.

