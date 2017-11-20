GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

Continue Reading Below

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Alibaba to Buy Big Stake in Chinese Big-Box Retailer

E-commerce giant Alibaba is adding to its already-sizeable bet on brick-and-mortar, saying it will pay $2.88 billion for a 36% stake in China's second-largest big-box retailer, Sun Art Retail.

Marvell Nears Deal to Buy Cavium for About $6 Billion

The acquisition would create a bigger and more well-rounded competitor to chip-making giants such as Intel Corp. and Broadcom Ltd.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Volkswagen to Invest EUR22.8 Billion World-Wide

Volkswagen said it will invest EUR22.8 billion in the future viability of its plants from 2018 to 2022

How China's Acquisitive HNA Group Fell From Favor

CEO Adam Tan drove the global ascent and ambition of the conglomerate, which has sought comparisons to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It is now drawing the scrutiny of regulators and Wall Street, and its debt-fueled expansion has hit a wall.

Televisa Executive Killed in Apparent Robbery Attempt

Adolfo Lagos, a senior executive of television broadcaster Grupo Televisa was shot dead Sunday in an apparent robbery attempt while biking near Mexico City, the company said.

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

YO! Sushi to Acquire Bento Sushi for North America Growth

YO! Sushi, the U.K.-based restaurant group, has agreed to acquire Canada's Bento Sushi, for 100 million Canadian dollars ($78.3 million), according to a person familiar with the matter.

Outcome Health Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Employees

Outcome Health, a Chicago startup, offered voluntary buyouts to employees, and Harvard Health Publishing and the American Medical Association put their partnerships with the company on pause.

What's Ailing Barclays? Jes Staley Has Little Time to Figure It Out

Barclays PLC Chief Executive Jes Staley wants to reinvigorate the British bank by reinvesting in investment banking, where returns have been poor of late-and investors aren't pleased.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)