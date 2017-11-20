Marathon Reports Operational Snag at Galveston Bay Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) reported an operational disruption and emissions at its Galveston Bay refinery in Texas over the weekend but said operations have since returned to normal.

"Blower issue caused a unit upset, resulting in a sulfur dioxide [release] of a reportable quantity from the incinerator," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It said the emissions happened Saturday and lasted about an hour, and that the "unit was able to resolve the issue and resume normal operations."

The 459,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in Texas City off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.

November 20, 2017 07:37 ET (12:37 GMT)