Spread Between US, Global Oil Benchmarks Narrows Further

Brent crude futures continued to trail the U.S. benchmark in Asian trading on Monday, further narrowing a spread between the world's two main oil contract types.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.1% at $56.77 a barrel in the Globex training session. Brent was down 0.2% at $62.58.

--Prices have been pulling back a bit lately, with Brent falling faster, as investors continue to await what comes out of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. A further extension to ongoing production caps is anticipated.

November 19, 2017 23:39 ET (04:39 GMT)