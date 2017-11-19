On Our Radar

Spread Between US, Global Oil Benchmarks Narrows Further

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Brent crude futures continued to trail the U.S. benchmark in Asian trading on Monday, further narrowing a spread between the world's two main oil contract types.

--January light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.1% at $56.77 a barrel in the Globex training session. Brent was down 0.2% at $62.58.

--Prices have been pulling back a bit lately, with Brent falling faster, as investors continue to await what comes out of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. A further extension to ongoing production caps is anticipated.

