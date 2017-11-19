Hang Lung Properties to Buy Industrial Center Property From Hang Lung Group for HK$224.9 Million

Hong Kong Real estates developer Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (0101.HK) said Monday it has agreed to buy Wentworth Ltd, which owns a property in Amoycan Industrial Centre, from its parent Hang Lung Group Ltd. (0010.HK) for 224.9 million Hong Kong dollars (US$28.8 million).

Continue Reading Below

The total gross floor area of the property is about 2,000 square meters, the Hong Kong-listed company said.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2017 20:24 ET (01:24 GMT)