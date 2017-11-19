Alibaba and Others to Buy Majority Stake in Sun Art Retail for US$2.88 Billion

Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and two other parties have agreed to buy a majority stake in Chinese hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. (6808.HK) for US$2.88 billion, the companies said in a joint statement late Sunday.

Alibaba, Auchan Retail S.A. and Ruentex Group have formed a new strategic alliance to buy 77% in Sun Art Retail, which operates 446 hypermarkets in 29 provinces in China under the Auchan and RT-Mart banners, they said, adding that the alliance would explore new retail opportunities in China's food retail sector.

November 19, 2017 19:57 ET (00:57 GMT)