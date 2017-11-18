What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 18, 2017).

The Trump administration is looking at ways to quickly strengthen Saudi missile defenses and disrupt the flow of Iranian weapons across the Mideast.

Saudi authorities are widening a corruption probe and seeking cash settlements from some people.

Russia's Kaspersky, which the U.S. suspects of a role in cyberspying, was seen as a threat as early as 2004.

Senate GOP leaders face concerns about their tax bill from at least a half-dozen Republican senators.

Zimbabwe's Mugabe made his first public appearance since the military took control of the country.

The White House request for disaster-relief funds falls far short of what is needed, lawmakers said.

NATO's head apologized to Turkey after its leader pulled troops from a joint exercise he called offensive.

Indonesia's speaker is the focus of a corruption probe into missing state funds.

A Venezuelan opposition leader fled house arrest and crossed into Colombia.

