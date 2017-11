Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) plans direct investments of about 72 billion euros ($84.8 billion) by the end of 2022--a large chunk of which will be dedicated to building the car maker's prowess in electric and autonomous vehicles, a spokesman said Friday.

The spokesman said the figure excludes research and development costs, as well as investments in China.

November 17, 2017 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)