Volkswagen Board Evaluating EUR70 Billion Investment Plan -Reuters

Volkswagen is considering a 70 billion euro ($82.4 billion) spending plan to position itself as a leader in the electric-car market, Reuters reports.

--The spending will cover the 2018-2022 period as Volkswagen shifts focus to electric cars from combustion-engine vehicles, Reuters says.

--The German car maker previously said it will invest more than 20 billion euros in electric mobility by 2030 as it seeks to move on from the "dieselgate" scandal, according to Reuters.

November 17, 2017 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)