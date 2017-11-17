U.S. Government Bonds Regain Strength After Selloff

U.S. government bonds strengthened Friday, extending weekly gains as investors took advantage of lower prices following a modest selloff on Thursday.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.347%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.361% Thursday and 2.397% last Friday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, have declined this week as investors sold riskier assets such as stocks and high-yield corporate bonds and bought safer assets such as Treasurys.

Thursday marked a reversal of that trend, with yields climbing along with stocks. But investors were back to favoring Treasurys on Friday, keeping the 10-year yield firmly in the 2.3%-2.4% range that has mostly held for the past two months.

"Yesterday's selloff was mercurial in that it surprised a few folks," and that has provided "an opportunity to buy," said Russ Certo, managing director of rates at Brean Capital LLC.

Some analysts attributed to Thursday's selling in bonds in part to the House passage of a far-reaching tax overhaul bill.

Investors and analysts are in broad agreement that Treasury yields would rise if such a bill became law, in part because it would boost the federal budget deficit, necessitating more bond issuance on the part of the government.

However, the bill still faces obstacles. No Democrats voted for the legislation in the House, and Republicans hold a narrow majority in the Senate, which is considering a somewhat different bill.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

November 17, 2017 10:59 ET (15:59 GMT)