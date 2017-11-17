Roche to Acquire U.S. Software Company Viewics

Roche AG (ROG.EB) said Friday that it will acquire California-based Viewics Inc., a software company that focuses on laboratory business analytics.

Continue Reading Below

"The Viewics solution allows for efficient integration of big data from a variety of IT systems in the laboratory and beyond, pioneering a new way in extracting, cleansing, transforming and augmenting data," said Roche.

The deal is expected to close on Nov. 21 and is subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 17, 2017 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)