U.S. Stocks Slip

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks slipped Friday, putting the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on course for narrow weekly losses.

Treasury Calls for Overhaul of Systemically Important Designation

The Treasury Department has called for an overhaul of the process for designating financial institutions as systemically important.

Tax Talks Advance Without an Analysis of Economic Impact

The tax debate that consumed Congress this week was missing an ingredient Republicans say is essential to any realistic analysis of changes in the tax law: an accounting of the economic growth impacts of an overhaul.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Housing Starts Bounce Back Strongly

U.S. housing starts rose last month to the highest level in a year, a sign that builders are getting back on track after hurricanes lashed the southeast and dampened residential construction activity in September.

Canada Inflation Slows in October

Annual inflation in Canada slowed in October from the previous month, a result that is likely to reinforce the Bank of Canada's cautious approach to setting interest-rate policy.

Two Weeks of Frenzied Negotiations Led to Bank-Relief Deal

Moderate Democrats worked with the GOP on a plan to roll back the Dodd-Frank law, marking the first significant bipartisan agreement to relieve small and regional lenders from a number of restrictions.

ECB's Weidmann: ECB Proposals on Bad Loans Are 'a Sensible Way Forward'

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann sided with the European Central Bank in a dispute with Italian officials over how to reduce the quantity of nonperforming loans.

Why It Has Been So Hard to Win the Spinoff Trade

Corporate spinoffs such as Ferrari, from Fiat Chrysler, and PayPal, from eBay, have a well-documented history of outperforming the market. But the few funds that invest exclusively in spinoffs haven't.

House Backs GOP Tax-Overhaul Bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, backing a plan that would lower the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018.

Oil Climbs on OPEC Expectations

Oil prices ticked up after a week of losses, boosted by fresh signs that Saudi Arabia plans to back an extension of OPEC's deal to curb global production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)