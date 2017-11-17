ECB's Draghi Upbeat on Economy but Insists Stimulus Still Needed

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivered a glowing report card on the eurozone's economic recovery, arguing that growth is likely to continue as companies and individuals increase spending and investment.

Global Equities Lower After Bumpy Week

Global markets edged lower, with the momentum in stocks stalling and the dollar down as investors were tracking political developments in Washington.

House Backs GOP Tax-Overhaul Bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, backing a plan that would lower the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018.

Financial Conditions Are Loosest Since 1994

The Federal Reserve keeps lifting rates, but financial conditions keep getting looser. A measure of conditions, which looks at how easily money and credit flow the through economy via financial markets, is at its loosest since January 1994

Mueller Issued Subpoena for Trump Campaign Documents

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team in mid-October issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's campaign requesting Russia-related documents from more than a dozen top officials, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Fed's Williams Favors Gradual Rise of Rates Over Coming Years

San Francisco Fed Chief John Williams said Thursday he still favors gradually raising short-term interest rates over coming years and looks forward to discussing the matter with his colleagues at their meeting next month.

U.K. Faces Hurdles on Path to a Free-Trade Era

British leaders envision a free-trade bonanza from Brexit, but they confront some thorny challenges in just keeping the global trade benefits Britain already enjoys as a European Union member.

Congressional Leaders Close In on Spending Deal

Top congressional leaders are getting closer to a deal on raising the federal government's overall spending levels for the next two years, people familiar with the discussions said Thursday.

Bond Investors' Suit Claims Dealers Colluded on Treasurys Prices

Some of the largest bond trading firms on Wall Street boosted profits by colluding to set prices at auctions of government debt, according to an amended complaint to a lawsuit filed by a group of investors.

Fed's Williams: Time For Central Bankers to Weigh New Policy Toolkit

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams called again on Thursday for policy makers to rethink how they conduct monetary policy in a changed economic and financial landscape.

