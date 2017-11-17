Two Weeks of Frenzied Negotiations Led to Bank-Relief Deal

Moderate Democrats worked with the GOP on a plan to roll back the Dodd-Frank law, marking the first significant bipartisan agreement to relieve small lenders from a number of restrictions.

Fed's Williams Favors Gradual Rise of Rates Over Coming Years

San Francisco Fed Chief John Williams said Thursday he still favors gradually raising short-term interest rates over coming years and looks forward to discussing the matter with his colleagues at their meeting next month.

House Backs GOP Tax-Overhaul Bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, backing a plan that would lower the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018.

Bond Investors' Suit Claims Dealers Colluded on Treasurys Prices

Some of the largest bond trading firms on Wall Street boosted profits by colluding to set prices at auctions of government debt, according to an amended complaint to a lawsuit filed by a group of investors.

Fed's Kaplan 'Actively Considering' Support for Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday he is "actively considering" supporting an increase in short-term interest rates at coming U.S. central bank policy meetings.

Yellen to Testify Before Joint Economic Committee Nov. 29

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will testify to the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 29, in what likely will be her last congressional hearing before her term as chairwoman ends.

Investors Holding Venezuela Default Protection Get $1 Billion Payday

Investors who hold insurance-like derivatives against a Venezuelan default will receive a payout of more than $1 billion following a financial industry panel ruling, the latest sign that Wall Street is bracing for a messy debt restructuring.

Trump Is Expected to Name OMB Director Interim Head of Consumer Regulator

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is expected to be tapped by the White House to serve as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when the agency's current head, Richard Cordray, resigns from his post later in November.

Senate Approves Joseph Otting for Top Banking Role

The Senate approved Joseph Otting as the comptroller of the currency, filling one of the remaining positions on the Trump administration's financial team.

Fed's Brainard: Consumers Need Control of Their Financial Data

Consumers need to be in control of their financial data, Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said, wading into a continuing debate about rules governing the use of personal data in new financial products.

November 17, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)