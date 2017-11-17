VW Accelerates Electric Car Effort With $40 Billion Investment

Continue Reading Below

Volkswagen plans to invest around $40 billion over the next five years to develop electric vehicles, self-driving cars and Uber-like mobility app services in the clearest sign yet that auto makers are betting the future of their industry on the new technology.

Apple Hits Pause on HomePod, Adding to List of Delays

Apple Inc. pushed back the release of its HomePod smart speaker beyond Christmas, making it the latest new product from the company to miss its promised ship date.

Abercrombie, Foot Locker Return Some Luster to Apparel Sellers

Specialty retailers, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Foot Locker, gave some hope to investors that their businesses were evolving with the times, providing a reprieve after a sluggish start to the year as they warned that changes in shoppers' habits would hurt profits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Diageo Sues 'King of Good Times' for Alleged Breach of Contract

Diageo is suing Vijay Mallya for allegedly breaching a deal struck last year to cut ties with its India unit in return for millions of dollars, the latest twist in a yearslong saga between the Indian billionaire and the world's largest liquor maker.

Wells Fargo Executive Fired After Complaining About Regulators

Wells Fargo fired its head of consumer lending because of disparaging remarks he made about the regulatory system, highlighting the tense environment as the lender sorts through a variety of regulatory probes.

EA Pulls Microtransactions From 'Star Wars Battlefront II' After Backlash

Electronic Arts halted in-game sales of virtual goods in its sequel to "Star Wars Battlefront" on the eve of the game's launch, bowing to pressure from customers fearing big spenders could gain an unfair edge.

Stitch Fix Shares Climb in Debut After Disappointing IPO

Shares of Stitch Fix traded higher in their market debut after the pricing of the fashion startup's initial shares fell short of expectations in a setback for the initial public offering market.

Vox Media Editorial Staffers to Unionize

Editorial staffers at Vox Media have voted to unionize, making it the latest digital publisher to see its workforce organize amid a tougher online advertising landscape.

Tesla Reveals Semi Truck With 500-Mile Range, New Roadster Car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company's first all-electric semitrailer truck and a $200,000 super car, his latest attempt to stir excitement as the company struggles to mass-produce an affordable sedan.

How GE Can Win Back Investors

A strong market for industrial assets gives GE a chance to win investors back after the company's dividend cut.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)