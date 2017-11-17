Materials Stocks Tick Up As Dollar Weakens - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked up as the dollar weakened against other currencies because of doubts about the viability of tax-cut legislation. Real Industry and its aluminum recycling business Real Alloy Holding filed for bankruptcy protection. Chinese containerboard prices have fallen 19% in the last 2 weeks, and analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank argue this marks an inflection point after a long runup, as new supplies look set to hit the market next year. Gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,296.50 a troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange, as a weaker dollar drove the precious metal to its highest close in a month.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
November 17, 2017 16:20 ET (21:20 GMT)